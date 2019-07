Crash blocks Highway 1 in Jenner

Two vehicles collided on Highway 1 near Jenner Monday morning, blocking the coast highway, according to the CHP.

The 8:45 a.m. crash happened just north of Jenner and involved a van and a sedan.

One of the vehicles overturned and initial reports indicated both lanes were blocked and that the occupants didn’t appear to be injured.

