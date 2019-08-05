Sonoma County considers half-cent sales tax to improve fire departments

Backed by Sonoma County fire chiefs hoping to increase funding for struggling fire departments, the Board of Supervisors has hired a consulting firm to measure voters’ appetite for a half‑cent sales tax to bring in $42 million annually.

If polling shows voters like the idea, then supervisors and all nine city councils in the county would need to endorse the ambitious plan and place it on the ballot, where it would need approval from two-thirds of voters to pass.

Fire officials, expecting favorable polling following a series of deadly wildfires in Northern California over the past two years, want the tax question fast‑tracked to the March 2020 ballot. That would put the measure ahead of other local and state tax measures expected on the November 2020 ballot, which could include sales tax requests to improve roads in Sonoma County and fund homeless and behavioral health programs statewide.

But a March ballot listing could put a fire safety tax up against a sales tax request by SMART train officials, who want voters to extend a quarter‑cent sales tax for the two‑county commuter rail system.

“It’s a very aggressive timeline,” Sonoma County Fire Chief Mark Heine said. “We’re getting ahead of the (election) curve and we really need to make these changes in the fire services as we’re behind the curve.”

The Board of Supervisors last week approved a contract with Muelrath Public Affairs that would cost the county as much as $435,000 if the ballot measure looks promising and marketing efforts are launched. If signs indicate otherwise, that cost would be greatly reduced, according to a county report.

Supervisor James Gore said he was anxious to see the polling but is optimistic the results will prompt the board to place a tax increase on the ballot.

“The public has a lot of faith and confidence in firefighters and what they do. At the same time, they’re experiencing a cacophony of overlapping agencies and fragmentation in Sonoma County,” he said, referring to the three dozen or so fire agencies with varying issues and an ongoing need to increase efficiency.

Supervisors have told fire chiefs they want to see fewer agencies through consolidation in exchange for support and money. A few departments have merged and several other districts are moving that way.

If passed, the sales tax would join a handful of quarter‑cent taxes already approved by voters for road improvements, the SMART train and acquiring open space. Also, the county library system and parks receive revenue from an eighth‑cent countywide tax and residents in six cities currently pay a half‑cent to 1 cent sales tax for issues in those municipalities.

A new firefighting tax would bring the current countywide sales tax level to 8.75% for unincorporated areas, according to county statistics. Santa Rosa, Cotati and Sebastopol shoppers already pay close to the state‑allowed limit of 9.25% and officials would need a waiver from the Legislature to allow those cities to exceed the state cap. The tax would put Healdsburg, Rohnert Park and Sonoma at the 9.25% limit.

The requirement to win support from two-thirds of voters has been difficult to achieve. A 2016 attempt at a half‑cent sales tax to benefit parks outside city limits reached 65% approval and failed. Two years later, county officials returned the idea to voters, this time asking for a one‑eighth cent countywide sales tax. It passed.