In a bad mood at SFO? The Wag Brigade is here to help

Next time you find yourself a little frazzled after a flight delay at San Francisco International Airport, you may want to seek out the Wag Brigade for a little stress relief.

The Brigade is made up of 22 dogs and pigs who take who take turns roaming SFO to comfort disgruntled travelers, according to SFGate.

Wearing blue vests that read "Pet Me!", the animals typically hang around Terminal 3, which houses United Airlines.

The canines pose for photos and are happy to cuddle, but the squad's star is LiLou. The program's first certified therapy pig makes appearances at the airport once a month, according to her website.

Despite LiLou's limited availability, travelers seem most impressed with her painted toe nails and ability to play a toy piano.

To join the Wag Brigade, the animals undergo extensive training. After graduating from San Francisco SPCA's Animal Assisted Interactions Training program, the pets shadow a current therapy dog to see if the airport is a good match.

Because travelers face a variety of problems, the ability to sense emotion is critical for the Wag Brigade. Sometimes people are distraught heading to a funeral or they're simply frustrated with long security lines.

"We often hear people say things like: 'I miss my dog more than my wife' or 'I just got back from a two-week vacation and this is the best part of my trip,'" an SFO employee Jennifer Kazarian who leads the brigade, told SFGate.