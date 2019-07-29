Sikh priest says he was attacked by masked person in Stanislaus County home

HUGHSON — A priest at a Sikh temple in Central California says he was assaulted by a masked person who told him to go back to his country, the Modesto Bee reports .

Through interpreters, Amarjit Singh says the attacker broke two windows, punched him and shouted obscenities about 9:30 p.m. Thursday before fleeing, the newspaper reports.

It was "country, country, country, go back, go back, country," Singh said without the help of a translator. He said his attacker had something in his hand to break the windows. Singh says he assumes the intruder ran off in the temple's nearby overflow, dirt parking lot.

Community members in Stanislaus County called it a "racially motivated attack" against the Sikh community.

Stanislaus County deputies confirm they received a report saying someone came on to the property and broke two windows.

___

Information from: The Modesto Bee, http://www.modbee.com

