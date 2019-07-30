Coffey Park’s Wine Wednesday marks a year of low-key gatherings for rebuilding neighbors

By car and on foot, bearing bottles and potluck food, they trickled into Scarlet Place, off Hopper Avenue, on a recent Wednesday evening. From the familiarity with which they greeted one another to the strategic placement of the pop-up tents — upwind of a nearby porta-pottie — it was clear they’d done this before.

In fact, the Coffey Park institution known as Wine Wednesday celebrated its first birthday in late June. Part tailgate, part group therapy, it is an opportunity for people who lost their homes to spend time — listening, commiserating, and, yes, drinking — with some of the only people on the planet who know exactly how they’re feeling, and what they’ve been through.

Wine Wednesday was the brainchild of Tricia Woods, a middle school teacher and single mother of three whose house on Hopper was one of more than 1,300 in Coffey Park claimed by the Tubbs fire of October 2017.

A little over eight months later, another massive wildfire erupted, this one in Lake County. Borne west by the wind, smoke from that blaze cast a pall over much of Sonoma County, including Coffey Park.

That smoke, coupled with wall-to-wall news coverage, triggered and re-traumatized many who’d lost their homes. Woods, a block captain and a board member of the neighborhood group Coffey Strong, found herself craving the company of those who understood why she was upset. So she put the word out:

She would be seated in a folding chair with a few friends in the cul de sac across from where her house once stood. Anyone who wanted to join her was welcome.

“Trish said anybody who wanted to should bring a chair, drink wine and whine,” recalled Anne Barbour, a Coffey Strong board member. “And it was on.”

While attendance waxes and wanes, from 40 or 50 on some evenings to half that on others, they have not missed a Wednesday since.

Whether the topic is an unreliable builder or soulless insurance company, there is considerable whining on Wine Wednesday, which, for obvious reasons, is sometimes spelled Whine Wednesday.

But the kvetching, like the imbibing, is only part of the appeal. While there are no complaints if someone brings an especially good bottle of wine, “It’s not about what we’re drinking,” said Woods.

“Even my family and close friends don’t necessarily get it,” said Shelly Wachter, a Wine Wednesday regular who lives “117 steps” from her close friend, Woods, and who values the company of those who have shared her loss.

“There’s no emotional support group, no therapy as helpful as this camaraderie, just knowing you’re not alone,” added Bill Northcroft, vice president of Coffey Strong, who admits to some slight confusion when Woods first pitched the idea.

The thought of standing outside in a construction zone “amongst burnt trees and devastated lots” made him wonder if he was missing something. But these hump-day gatherings were a hit from the get-go. Socializing with old friends, and making new ones, in the middle of a burn zone, “was actually kind of reassuring,” said Northcroft, “because it still felt like home.”

As homes rose and were completed, many, but not all, Wine Wednesdays moved indoors, and morphed into housewarming celebrations. Brian Bushon, who’s moved back in his rebuilt home on San Miguel Road, has been known to bring gift baskets to these milestone meetings.