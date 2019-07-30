Santa Rosa public hearing to focus on $2 billion PG&E rate hike

PG&E’s request for a $2 billion gas and electric rate increase to pay for wildfire safety measures will be discussed in two public hearings Wednesday at Santa Rosa City Hall. You can catch it in person, online, by phone or on television.

The California Public Utilities Commission, which must approve rate increases, is holding a series of public meetings on the request submitted by PG&E in December for a 6.4% rate hike that would add $10.57 a month to the typical gas and electric customer’s bill next year.

PG&E said the added revenue would pay for improvements to its gas and electric facilities, including stronger poles and covered power lines in high fire-risk areas, trimming about 120 million trees to keep them clear of power lines, adding 1,300 new weather stations by 2022 in fire-risk areas along with more than 600 high-definition fire cameras over the next four years.

“This proposal is driven by our most important responsibility — the safety of our customers and the communities we serve,” PG&E said in a statement.

The funding request does not cover wildfire lawsuits or claims involved in the utility’s bankruptcy proceedings, nor does it seek recovery of PG&E Corp. or utility officer compensation or benefits, the statement said.

The CPUC said the higher rates would boost PG&E revenues by $1.06 billion in 2020, by $454 million in 2021 and by $486 million in 2022.

Key drivers of the proposed rate increase include costs of the community wildfire safety program (up 6.8%), liability insurance (up 3.2%) and core gas and electric operations (up 2.4%), the commission said.

At the hearings, CPUC administrative law judges will give an overview of PG&E’s funding proposal and PG&E representatives will make brief remarks before the session is opened to public comment.

Hearings will be held at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. in the City Council chamber at 100 Santa Rosa Ave.

They will be webcast at www.youtube.com/user/CityofSantaRosa or www.facebook.com/cityofsantarosa, available on a listen-only phone line 1-877-937-0554 passcode 7031793 and broadcast on the Government Channels Comcast 28 or AT&T 72.

