Study: Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino county communities analyzed for wildfire risk

After the 2018 Camp fire in Butte County killed 85 people and destroyed 14,000 residences and the 2017 Sonoma County wildfires killed 24 and destroyed 5,334 residences, Californians are more than aware ever of the dangers presented by fires.

The Arizona Republic and USA Today recently published an analysis of wildfire potential in and around 5,000 communities across 11 Western states. Using U.S. Forest Service data, analysts weighed factors such as topography, precipitation, vegetation and previous fires to get an average score for each community's wildfire hazard potential.

They found that more than 10% of small communities, including some on the North Coast, had a higher score than Paradise, the town burned in the Camp fire, the most destructive and deadliest wildfire in state history. Paradise received a score of 3.81.

Important data considered for this score also included major roads to evacuate by (and how many households would rely on each one in a mass evacuation), elderly residents, residents with disabilities, alert systems, limited English proficiency and mobile homes (due to close spacing).

Click through the gallery above to see the scores and data for some communities studied in Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties. To search for other communities or to find more information about the analysis, see the full report here.