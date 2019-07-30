Blaze near Modoc County wildlife refuge explodes in size

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 30, 2019

SACRAMENTO — Officials say a wildfire burning in a sparsely populated area in Northern California has exploded to more than 20 square miles as of Tuesday morning after sparking Sunday.

The Sacramento Bee reports the fire is burning near Highway 139 and Dry Lake in Modoc County, in the state's northeast corner.

The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday the blaze grew by more than 10,000 acres Monday. It was nearly 13,000 acres Tuesday.

The Modoc County Sheriff's Office says it has issued warnings to residents near two county roads, and the Coyote Butte and Horse Mountain areas.

The Forest Service says the fire is burning uncontained less than 10 miles east of the Clear Lake National Wildlife Refuge, which covers more than 73 square miles and is a "critical wildlife habitat."

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com

