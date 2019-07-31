Clearlake woman held on suspicion of arson

MARY CALLAHAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 30, 2019, 6:27PM

A 27-year-old Lake County woman was held Tuesday on suspicion of arson after a small vegetation fire broke out along Highway 20 on the north shore of Clear Lake.

Kristina Loraine Doll was arrested around noon Sunday, just more than an hour after firefighters doused a roughly 10- by 10-foot patch of vegetation burning on the side of the highway near Rancho Vista Road, east of the town of Lucerne, Cal Fire officials said.

She was held Tuesday at the Lake County Jail, with bail of $50,000, according to Lake County sheriff’s records. Additional information, including a suspected motive, was not available when Cal Fire announced her arrest Tuesday.

Authorities said Doll is a resident of Clearlake.

You can reach Staff Writer Mary Callahan at 707-521-5249 or mary.callahan@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MaryCallahanB.

