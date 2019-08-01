Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder retires after 28 years with department

Santa Rosa Police Chief Hank Schreeder’s phone buzzed in the middle of the night, rousing him awake.

An official from the county’s emergency operations center was calling to alert him of a fast-moving fire that was advancing into northeast Santa Rosa. It was about 3 a.m. on Oct. 9, 2017, and Schreeder was in Virginia, nearly 2,800 miles away from his Santa Rosa home and office, attending the prestigious FBI National Academy.

After checking local news reports, and making calls to Capt. Ray Navarro and now-retired Capt. Craig Schwartz, Schreeder packed his things and headed to the airport. Meanwhile, the police force he had led since 2015 was racing against the incoming flames, helping residents with evacuations and directing people to safety, away from a historic outbreak of wildfire that would ultimately kill 24 people in the county.

“So much of what you do in police work is preparing and not actually having to do ... to try to prepare for these ‘what ifs,’ ” Schreeder said. “To see your department perform at a high level because of what you’ve done, what the department’s done to prepare people, that’s a highlight.”

Four years after he was selected to serve as the top cop for Sonoma County’s largest city, and 28 years after he was first hired by the agency, Schreeder, 52, will mark his last day Thursday at the helm of the 180-officer department. He announced his retirement in February, saying he felt confident about his decision to leave, given that the department had recouped from the 2017 wildfires and could weather the changes that came with a new chief.

His tenure has been marked by notable transformations within the department, where he oversaw the implementation of several large-scale projects, such as the addition of body-worn cameras in 2015, the adoption of the first independent police auditor in 2016 and the annexation of Roseland into the city a year later.

He’s also boosted transparency into operations through greater social media engagement, the online publication of arrest and call data, as well as the creation of annual reports that contain yearly crime trends. The moves were in response to local and national calls for greater police transparency, he said.

“We publish more detail, more data about what we do and how we do it more than most departments around,” Schreeder said.

Those who have worked with Schreeder described him as a well-liked leader, one who likes to crack jokes and is dedicated to improving the skills of his officers, offering opportunities for training and leadership experience.

His successor, incoming chief Navarro, a captain under Schreeder, is one of those who benefited from the approach.

“He’s prepared us to continue moving forward and he’s prepared us to meet some of the challenges moving on, knowing they may not always be the same,” said Navarro, who was selected for the top job from a pool of 25 other candidates.

Schreeder, a Martinez native, began his career at the Santa Rosa Police Department in 1991, three years after joining the Fullerton Police Department. He made his way up the ranks, with assignments including command of the department’s gang crimes team in 2001.

He rose to lieutenant in 2006 and to captain in 2009. He was tapped as acting chief in late December 2013 with the retirement of then-chief Tom Schwedhelm, now the city’s mayor.