Mendocino coast wildfire burns 130 acres, but no injuries or evacuations

A wildfire in Mendocino County has engulfed 130 acres of mostly wooded land since Saturday night, Cal Fire said Tuesday.

The fire in the area of Usal Creek just west of Legget was 60% contained by Tuesday evening and is expected to be completely contained by the end of the week.

Campers in the area were sheltered the first night of the blaze, but no one has been evacuated and no injuries were reported.