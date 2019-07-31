Liberal leaders defend their ambitious proposals at Democrat debate

DETROIT — The leading liberal populists in the Democratic presidential primary, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, strenuously fought back against accusations of impracticality and warnings of electoral ruin Tuesday night, as a group of moderate underdogs sought to dent their momentum in the second round of presidential primary debates.

From the first moments on the debate stage, there were charges of “wish-list economics” and critiques of “massive government expansions,” as the candidates engaged in an unusually substantive discussion of health care policy. Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana, appearing in a debate for the first time, took implicit aim at Sanders by insisting that distressed farmers and teachers could not “wait for a revolution.” And former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland conjured electoral catastrophes of the past to argue that the activist left could not be trusted to lead the party.

The course recommended by Sanders and Warren, Delaney said, was defined by “bad policies like ‘Medicare for All,’ free everything and impossible promises that will turn off independent voters and get Trump reelected.”

Sanders and Warren responded with defiance, rejecting the moderate candidates as offering policies that were plainly unequal to the political moment. Without taking aim at her more centrist rivals by name, Warren used her opening statement to dismiss their ethos of incremental change.

“We’re not going to solve the urgent problems that we face with small ideas and spinelessness,” Warren said.

Sanders, who has largely staked his candidacy on his support for single-payer health care, defended the policy ferociously, at one point accusing a CNN moderator, Jake Tapper, of using a “Republican talking point” when raising questions about his plan and then noted that “the health care industry will be advertising tonight on this program.” Prompted to address Delaney’s criticism of Medicare for All, Sanders fired back laconically: “You’re wrong.”

Assailing the instability of the current health care system, Sanders argued, “The answer is to get rid of the profiteering of the drug companies and the insurance companies.”

Sanders and Warren have largely defined the party’s conversation about policy up to this point, and there were signs of impatience on the debate stage with the admonitions of moderates about how Republicans might brand Democrats in the general election as outside the political mainstream.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, drew applause with the prediction that Republicans would brand the eventual Democratic nominee as a wild-eyed extremist no matter what policies that person endorsed.

“Let’s just stand up for the right policy,” said Buttigieg, who has endorsed a liberal health care policy more modest than the one favored by Warren and Sanders.

The same center-versus-left divide evident on health care was also on display as the candidates clashed over immigration and whether some of the proposals offered by the liberal candidates would represent a boon to President Donald Trump’s reelection.

“We got a hundred thousand people showing up at the border right now,” said Bullock. “If we decriminalize entry, if we give health care to everyone, we’ll have multiples of that.”

Turning to Warren, he accused her of “playing into Donald Trump’s hands” for wanting to make illegal migration a civil penalty and seeking to provide federal benefits to undocumented migrants.