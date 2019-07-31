Aggravated assault charges dropped against Michigan boy, 10, who injured classmate with schoolyard ball

Prosecutors in Michigan on Wednesday dropped aggravated assault charges against a 10-year-old boy accused of injuring a 9-year-old classmate with a ball after a schoolyard game the day before the case was set to head to court.

Wayne County Prosecuting Attorney Kym Worthy said in a news release that though the charge was "certainly sustainable," she instructed her staff to dismiss the case against a fourth grader who threw a ball at peer that caused facial abrasions and a concussion.

"Efforts were made to resolve this matter before it was sent to us for a charge consideration," Worthy said in the release. "The mother of the alleged victim had every right to go to the authorities and the authorities had an obligation to investigate."

"I have no doubt that both families involved love their children and want the best for them," she added. "But I do think that there is a better way to go forward at this time. And the cooperation of all parties is needed."

Law enforcement officials alleged the 10-year-old allegedly threw a ball at a 9-year-old classmate, "intentionally hitting the 9-year-old with force causing an injury," Wayne County assistant prosecutor Maria Miller said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

Juvenile Court Referee Nicholas Bobak was preside over a pretrial hearing for the case Thursday in Michigan's third judicial circuit.

The children were playing a game known as "tips" at Ruth Eriksson Elementary School in Canton, Mich., on April 29. In the game, participants throw a ball into the air, jump up to catch it and throw it again before touching the ground. Prosecutors alleged that after the game, the 10-year-old threw a ball at the 9-year-old with malicious intent.

A spokesman from the Plymouth-Canton Community School District said in a statement said the school system was aware of the incident, but could not discuss it due to student privacy laws.

"While the district has not been involved in the legal proceedings, we do share with the larger community the responsibility of helping all students be successful, and to respect and value all voices, experiences, opinions, and cultures," he said. "As an educational community, we are committed to working restoratively to support all students and families."

In an interview with Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ, the injured child's mother said her son suffered a black eye and bruised nose. A medical evaluation later revealed a concussion.

The mother said her son has a medical condition that makes blows to the head very dangerous. She said he had previously been hit twice in the face with a ball during the school year before the April 29 incident. She reported the matter to police, who referred it to prosecutors.

"This case was looked at and the evidence showed that the child intentionally threw the ball with force when he acted," Miller said. "That is the allegation, that it was not during the course of play, it was not accidental."

The Washington Post is not naming either child involved because they are juveniles.

A Facebook fundraiser for a legal-defense fund for the 10-year-old has raised more than $15,000 in seven days. The child's mother had set a goal of $4,000 on the online effort, which she wrote on the page was enough to cover the cost of the pretrial hearing.

The 10-year-old was suspended from school for one day after the incident, according to WXYZ. And then last Wednesday, his mother got a call from the juvenile court system.

"I couldn't believe it," the woman told the station. "This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends."