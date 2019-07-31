55 'probable' Legionnaires' cases tied to Sheraton Atlanta Hotel

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 31, 2019, 8:45AM

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Public Health says it's probable there are 55 more cases in the Legionnaires' disease outbreak linked to the Sheraton Atlanta Hotel.

News outlets report the agency hadn't confirmed the cases in the lab Monday but the people involved have illnesses consistent with Legionnaires' disease, such as pneumonia. There are 11 confirmed cases but health officials can't be sure the hotel is the source until testing is complete.

The Sheraton Atlanta shut down voluntarily about two weeks ago after three guests tested positive for the disease. The hotel will remain close until August 11, depending on test results.

Legionnaire's disease is a type of pneumonia caused by inhaling the water-borne bacteria Legionella. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, and coughing.

The investigation is ongoing. No deaths have been reported.

