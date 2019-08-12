Santa Rosa ranks among the top 50 most educated cities in America

Santa Rosa is among the 50 most educated cities in the United States according to a WalletHub ranking of the Most and Least Educated Cities in America.

San Jose and San Francisco metropolitan areas also have highly educated residents, according to the list including the 150 most populated U.S. metropolitan statistical areas.

In all, sixteen California cities ranked among the best and worst in the United States.

To determine rankings, each area with given scores for its Educational Attainment and Quality of Education/Attainment Gap.



Educational Attainment analysis involves how many adults aged 25 years and older received high school or college diplomas. Quality of Education and Attainment Gap scores are given based on the quality of public school systems and universities, in addition to racial and gender education equality.

Ann Arbor, Mich. came in first place overall with a score of 94.02 out of 100. Ann Arbor also took first in the Educational Attainment category. The winner of highest Quality of Education/Attainment Gap was the metropolitan area including McAllen, Edinburg and Mission, Texas.

