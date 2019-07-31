Foster care father, adult son in Antioch charged with abusing children

MARTINEZ, Calif. — Prosecutors in the San Francisco Bay Area have charged a man and his adult son with sexually abusing multiple children.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Monday it charged 64-year-old Simon Chavez, of Antioch, and his 31-year-old son, Simon Magana Chavez, with sexually abusing multiple children and unlawfully having sex with a minor.

District Attorney's Office spokesman Scott Alonso says the elder Chavez had been a foster father with Contra Costa County's Children and Family Services for at least 18 years. Magana Chavez was a correctional officer with the state of California as recently as last year.

Alonso said he couldn't say if the victims were kids in foster care to protect their identities.