Fire restrictions set in Mendocino National Forest through October

Increasingly dry conditions and wildfire risks triggered fire restrictions across the Mendocino National Forest that will remain in place through October.

The Forest Service said Wednesday all campfires, charcoal fires and stoves are prohibited except in designated areas and fire safe sites. Those sites include Grindstone, Upper Lake and Covelo range districts, where no campfire permits are required.

Smoking, except in a car or a building, and all fireworks also are not legal under the fire restrictions.