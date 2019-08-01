Man dies in sheriff's custody near Petaluma after experiencing ‘medical distress’

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 1, 2019, 11:25AM
A man died suddenly on Wednesday evening near Petaluma after experiencing “medical distress” shortly after sheriff’s deputies placed him in handcuffs after they spotted drug paraphernalia in his SUV, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor in the area of Sonoma Mountain and Adobe roads called authorities at 6:41 p.m. and said the unidentified man appeared to be homeless and wouldn’t leave nearby private property where he had been parked for two days.

Deputies detained the man without incident after they spotted the drug materials. The man became unresponsive and “appeared to be in medical distress,” after he was taken into custody, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. Deputies administered Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal antidote, and called for an ambulance. The man died at the scene despite life-saving efforts, the statement said.

The Petaluma Police Department and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the incident.

You can reach Staff Writer Alexandria Bordas at 707-521-5337 or alexandria.bordas@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @CrossingBordas.

