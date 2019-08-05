Decision to cancel pig scramble draws mixed reaction at Sonoma County Fair

Old traditions are often hard to give up, but Triniti Freudenberg didn’t mind hauling a slippery, oil-coated watermelon through a maze of hay bales, under a limbo stick and around a barrel Sunday at the Chris Beck Arena.

“I have never ran with a watermelon before but it was fun,” said Freudenberg, who won third place in the Sonoma County Fair’s inaugural Watermelon Obstacle Race.

In years past, the 7-year-old Santa Rosa girl and a pack of children would have been chasing after squealing piglets during the pig scramble, a longtime staple of Farmer’s Day at the fair. This year, however, fair organizers canceled the pig scramble in the face of rising public concerns over the mistreatment of farm animals.

To kick off the watermelon race, acclaimed rodeo announcer Don Jesser joked that no melons would be injured during the event.

“For all the folks out there concerned about injuries to the watermelons, we have never in the history of the fair injured a watermelon,” Jesser said to raucous cheers.

Some old-timers grumbled about the decision to end the pig scramble, but enthusiastically cheered on about 20 kids ages 5 to 10 who participated in the watermelon race.

“Those of us who have been doing this for 10-plus years really miss this event (the pig scramble) because it is at the core of what we do as farmers,” said Kathy Reese, a Farm Bureau member who has volunteered at Farmer’s Day for 15 years. “There is a lot of disappointment this year among the farming community, but we are trying to keep it focused on the kids and keeping them excited.”

Kevin Foster, a Farmers Day committee member, said he has attended the fair for over 15 years and never witnessed a pig getting injured from the scramble.

“Farming and traditions like the pig scramble are what Sonoma County is truly known for,” Foster said. “As things keep getting taken away, slowly we will lose part of our history as farmers.”

He fears that fair organizers will next cancel the longtime “mutton bustin’” event, a mainstay of fairs across the country. In the event, children ride sheep into the rodeo arena, similar to a cowboy riding a bucking bronco or bull, winning a belt buckle for the best ride.

“It makes you think mutton bustin’ is going to be the next event to go,” Foster said.

Despite the change, Heather Borck said the events on Farmers Day are still focused on exposing kids from the city to the farming community and giving everyone a chance to participate in something new.

“We are always looking to diversify the events we offer to the community and try to add new things each year,” said Borck, competitive exhibits director for the fair.

Borck did not address whether pressure by animal welfare activists influenced the board’s decision to end the pig scramble, but did say organizers are looking to offer more educational opportunities about farming in Sonoma County.

“Now when we give away belt buckles or other awards we also talk a bit about where food comes from and why farming is important,” Borck said. “We still want Farmers Day to be exciting but we also want everyone to learn something new about agriculture.”

Covered in dirt and hands sticky from grease, Freudenberg gave her father a big hug while showing off her ribbon from the watermelon race. While she said she had fun, she was prouder of winning a belt buckle earlier in the day for barrel racing, another new event added to the program this year.

“I’m a cowgirl though and I like the more wild events,” she said.

