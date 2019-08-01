Analysis: Joe Biden wrestles with his Obama problem

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden came to the debate stage with stats and one-liners aimed at the feisty group of challengers. But the weapon he used the most was just two words: Barack Obama.

On health care, immigration, and civil rights, Biden deflected blows from Democrats by invoking the policies and the popularity of the first black president. When it worked, Biden argued forcefully for saving and improving on Obama's signature policies on health care or climate change. At other times, Biden risked appearing trapped in a past many in his party have moved beyond.

"It looks like one of us has learned the lessons of the past and one of us hasn't," Julian Castro, Obama's Housing and Urban Development secretary said to Biden in a memorable tussle over the Obama administration's deportation of immigrants. Biden declined to criticize Obama's immigration policies. Castro, tapping into many liberals' deep frustration on the issue, was eager. "What we need are politicians that actually have some guts on this issue."

Such is the burden and the blessing of Barack Obama for Biden. The former vice president owes his title and his front-runner status to the former president. But it's far from clear that running as an unwavering Obama loyalist is enough to inherit Obama's winning coalition of voters.

The base of the party has moved left since he moved out of the White House. As popular as Obama remains with Democrats, many of the young people, women and progressives who lined up for him are more than ready to turn the page. Biden showed Wednesday he's not going do it for them.

That is the tension that drove both nights of debates in Detroit between all 20 Democrats vying to take on President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the fight was over a battle between purists — Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — and a cast of lesser-known pragmatists. Warren and Sanders both argued for big ideas and bold plans — Medicare for All, free college — while others pushed for plans they claimed were better grounded in reality.

On Wednesday, it showed through as nearly every other Democrat on stage targeted Biden, the most prominent pragmatist there, piling on the attacks on his record and suggesting he should step aside for new ideas.

California Sen. Kamala Harris hit Biden for his health plan that preserves Obamacare and builds on it, arguing it didn't going far enough and would leave millions uninsured. Both Castro and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio pressed Biden on deportations . When Biden declined to discuss his counsel to Obama on the matter, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker cried foul.

"Mr. Vice President, you can't have it both ways. You invoke President Obama more than anybody in this campaign. You can't do it when it's convenient. And then dodge it when it's not," he said.

When de Blasio asked Biden about his role in police brutality and civil rights issue, a frustrated Biden pulled out the Obama card again.

"I find it fascinating everybody is talking about how terrible I am on these issues," Biden said. "Barack Obama knew exactly who I was. He had 10 lawyers do a background check on everything about me on civil rights and civil liberties and he chose me and he said it was the best decision he made."