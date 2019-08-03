Young farmers sell lambs, say goodbye at Sonoma County Fair

Cost: Regular admission is $15 for ages 13 and older; and $7 for ages 7 to 12. Free admission for those 60 and older on Fridays. and for kids 12 and under every Thursday. Children 6 and under enter free every day.

To the buyer, the little lamb at $20 per pound was a relatively expensive and potentially delicious purchase for a good cause. To the audience, it was one of nearly 200 clueless bleaters to hit the Sonoma County Fair’s auction block, where human handlers held them still while an auctioneer drove prices higher and higher, up to nearly $200 per pound for one prize sheep.

But to Michelle Markarian, 18 of Santa Rosa, the 112-pound lamb was something more special. She had devoted months to raising it before Saturday morning’s youth market lamb auction, and she fought back tears as she led it into a pen in the Lyttle Cow Palace and said goodbye.

“When we go into it, we know that we have to give them away,” said Markarian, who plans to study veterinary and environmental sciences at the University of Nevada, Reno. “But it’s still hard, because they trust us, and we’re their life support.”

The lamb auction was the first of several agricultural auctions over the next week of the fair. It was followed Saturday by the rabbit and goat sales, with swine on Thursday morning and agricultural mechanics and beef cattle set for Friday evening. This year’s auctions do not include poultry, a break from previous fairs.

All told, hundreds of animals are expected to be sold for well over $1 million total. Last year’s junior livestock auctions brought in nearly $1.7 million.

The title of supreme champion went to a lamb shown by Raquel Lopez of Santa Rosa FFA, and the title of 4-H Grand Champion for the second straight year went to a lamb exhibited by Kiley Anderson of Gold Ridge 4-H. The lambs were evaluated by Caleb Boardman, a livestock judging coach at the University of Wyoming.

While both secured higher-than-average prices for their lambs, a smallish sheep shown by Carsyn Hardy of Petaluma FFA earned the top bid of a whopping $195 per pound. That price, paid by C. Hardy General Engineering, was nearly double the previous record of $100 a pound from last year.

Rob Muelrath, the president of the Sonoma County Fair Board of Directors and a local lobbyist and political consultant, said the emotions that come with the auction are an agricultural tradition. He said he probably had a similar experience as a child and is expecting the same for his teenage son and daughter, both of whom were showing two lambs at Saturday’s auction.

It’s important for both the teens raising the lambs and the community at large to understand where food comes from — and that it does not just appear in the store or on a dinner table, he said.

“It’s sad to see them go,” Muelrath said of the lambs, “but it’s part of the process, part of the market, part of agriculture.”

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com.