Point Reyes Seashore plan balances shooting elk, preserving historic cattle ranches

Tule elk in the Point Reyes National Seashore could be shot to control their numbers and cattle ranchers would be assured a lengthy future under a proposed management plan aimed at bridging a sharp divide over the presence of commercial agriculture in the 71,000-acre national park.

The plan, which cost nearly $1 million to develop and won’t be implemented until next year, was released Thursday by the National Park Service, which manages the sprawling seashore on the Marin County coast.

Reviving a controversy that dates back to the agency’s decision in 2012 to evict an oyster farm from a Pacific Ocean inlet in the seashore, the plan could also send environmentalists and the federal government back into court over the conflict between farming for profit and wilderness preservation.

The proposed plan, two years in the making, evaluated six options and named a “preferred alternative” that would give 20-year leases to the two dozen beef and dairy cattle ranching families who lease about 26,100 acres of federally-owned land in the seashore and the adjacent Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

The ranchers, who now hold five-year leases, have maintained they need 20 years of assured operation to justify making improvements to buildings that in some cases look worn by time and weather on the often fogbound peninsula.

“What we’re all hoping for is stability,” said Jackie Grossi, who with her husband Rich, runs a historic Point Reyes ranch, where Grossis have raised beef cattle for three generations already.

Under the plan, the ranchers would be allowed to continue grazing about 2,400 beef cattle and 3,100 dairy animals.