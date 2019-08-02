Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shoots man near downtown Santa Rosa

A Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy shot a man in Santa Rosa near the intersection of Ninth and A streets on Thursday night, according to Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Josh Ludtke.

The gunshots were reported over police radio about 6 p.m. Officers have cordoned off the area, closing parts of Ninth, A, Morgan and Seventh streets.

No threat exists to public safety in the area as the lone person sought by law enforcement was the shooting victim, Ludtke said.

Both Santa Rosa Police officers and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office were responding to a crime in the area prior to the shooting, Santa Rosa Police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said. He could not immediately provide more information about the moments leading up to the gunfire.

“We’re still looking at that right now, doing interviews to identify all the information,” Mahurin said. “We believe we have all suspects (involved in the original crime) identified.”

Officers were interviewing witnesses near the Macy’s store at Santa Rosa Plaza, which sits two blocks to the south.

The gunshot victim was receiving medical care and was taken to a local hospital. He was one of the suspects involved in the reported crime, Mahurin said. Authorities did not provide additional details.

People were asked to stay away from the area, which is expected to be closed off for several hours, Ludtke said.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Tyler Silvy at 707-526-8667 or at tyler.silvy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @tylersilvy.