Fire destroys home near Windsor; neighbor injured in cat attack

A blaze destroyed a home and six adjacent utility buildings Thursday night near Windsor, a fire official said.

The fire broke out around 5:45 p.m. in the 2600 block of Mark West Station Road. More than three dozen firefighters from various agencies, including from Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, Gold Ridge, Geyserville, Forestville and Cal Fire, responded to the blaze, Sonoma County Fire Battalion Chief Mike Elson said.

“Crews worked super hard and kept the fire on the property,” he said.

An elderly man and woman who lived on the property in a separate dwelling were OK, Elson said.

However, he said a neighbor was injured while trying to grab a cat fleeing the blaze. The cat attacked the woman, who then reportedly drove herself to an urgent care facility, Elson said.

“That cat just went crazy on her,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

