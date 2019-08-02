Santa Rosa man strikes family member after firing a dozen gunshots inside home

WILL SCHMITT
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2019, 2:53PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A person fired about a dozen rounds without hitting anyone before striking a woman in the face with his assault rifle early Friday morning in south Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Colgan Ave at about 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Brandon Matthies. Family members called police and told officers they tried to put the man to bed after he had been high on drugs the night before, Matthies said. The drug was believed to be methamphetamine.

“Four hours later they wake up and hear him ringing out gunfire,” Matthies said.

The man apparently fired an AR-15 style assault rifle at least 12 times inside his home, with some rounds piercing a wall he shared with family members, police said. When a female relative came over to check on the man, he hit her with the rifle, Matthies said. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrived on scene to find the man outside his home and took him into custody without further incident.

Philip Iannone, 34, was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was being held in the Sonoma County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine