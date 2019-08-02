Santa Rosa man strikes family member after firing a dozen gunshots inside home

A person fired about a dozen rounds without hitting anyone before striking a woman in the face with his assault rifle early Friday morning in south Santa Rosa, police said.

Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Colgan Ave at about 5:30 a.m. to a report of a shooting, said Sgt. Brandon Matthies. Family members called police and told officers they tried to put the man to bed after he had been high on drugs the night before, Matthies said. The drug was believed to be methamphetamine.

“Four hours later they wake up and hear him ringing out gunfire,” Matthies said.

The man apparently fired an AR-15 style assault rifle at least 12 times inside his home, with some rounds piercing a wall he shared with family members, police said. When a female relative came over to check on the man, he hit her with the rifle, Matthies said. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrived on scene to find the man outside his home and took him into custody without further incident.

Philip Iannone, 34, was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon and being under the influence of a controlled substance. He was being held in the Sonoma County Jail on Friday afternoon in lieu of $50,000 bond.

