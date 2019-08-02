Officials: El Salvador man dies in Border Patrol custody in New Mexico

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 2, 2019, 9:47AM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LORDSBURG, N.M. — Authorities say a 32-year-old man from El Salvador died while in Border Patrol custody in New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the man died Thursday after being taken into custody the night before.

He was at the Border Patrol's station in Lordsburg when he "fell into medical distress." Agents couldn't revive him.

CBP didn't release the man's name or say where he had been apprehended. The agency's oversight office will review the death.

On Tuesday, agents apprehended a group of 225 people near Antelope Wells, about 95 miles (152.88 kilometers) south of Lordsburg.

The Border Patrol has seen a spike in border crossers in that remote area, especially families with children. Guatemalan 7-year-old Jakelin Caal Maquin crossed through there in December before later dying of sepsis shock.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine