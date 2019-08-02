New York woman, 107, shares her secret for a very long life: 'I never got married'

At 107, New Yorker Louise Signore still dances almost daily, plays bocce, and avoids cake and soda. But if you ask Signore the secret to a long life, it doesn't have much to do with her healthy habits, CBS New York reported.

"I think the secret of 107: I never got married. I think that’s the secret. My sister says ‘I wish I never got married,' " Signore told CBS.

Signore celebrated her birthday with a party on Wednesday. She was born in 1912 — the same year that Woodrow Wilson was elected president, the Titanic sank and Fenway Park opened. A lifelong New Yorker, Signore hasn't moved from the Bronx since she was 14.

Although she doesn't need a walker, Signore now is legally blind, CBS reported. She's also battled her share of challenges since turning a century old, including a recent bout of pneumonia and an assault and robbery four years ago.

But she still lives by herself, and she's known for her sharp sense of humor.

“If they have exercise, I do the exercise," she told CBS. "If they have dancing, I dance. I still a do a little dancing. After my lunch, I will play bingo, so I had a full day."