Rep. Elijah Cummings says he scared off intruder at Baltimore home

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 2, 2019, 11:07AM
Updated 9 hours ago

WASHINGTON — Rep. Elijah Cummings says he scared off an intruder at his Baltimore home last weekend, providing details for the first time after President Donald Trump tweeted about the break-in.

In a statement Friday, the Maryland Democrat said someone "attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 27."

"I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house," Cummings said. "I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them."

Trump tweeted earlier Friday, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"

Cummings' House Oversight and Reform Committee has been investigating Trump family members serving in the White House.

The break-in came hours before Trump launched a Twitter tirade against Cummings calling his majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."

Baltimore police said it was unknown whether property was taken. Detectives were seeking information on the incident.

___

Associated Press writer Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.

