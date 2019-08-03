Only 1 person left missing in deadly Camp fire

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 2, 2019, 5:25PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

PARADISE — Only one person remains listed as missing from the deadliest wildfire in California history after deputies found an Oroville woman.

The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Friday that 47-year-old Wendy Carroll was aware she was considered missing but never contacted authorities to say she was safe because of possible legal issues.

The only person left unaccounted for from the 2018 Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, although it's uncertain if she was in the area at the time of the fire.

The list of missing went well over 1,000 following the Nov. 8 fire, heightening fears of hundreds dead from the fast-moving fire that decimated Paradise. The fire killed 85 people.

Investigators blame the fire on faulty equipment owned by the San Francisco-based utility Pacific Gas & Electric.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine