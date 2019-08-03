Rohnert Park police searching for man suspected of sexually assaulting teen

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a teenage girl along Copeland Creek path in Rohnert Park on Tuesday.

Administrators at a school reported the assault to the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety on Friday morning after they overheard the 16-year-old girl telling classmates about her assault, police said. Officials did not specify which school the girl attended.

The teen was walking the path near Country Club Drive and Snyder Lane around 10 p.m. on Tuesday when a man in his 20s, who had a thick accent when he spoke, grabbed and sexually assaulted her before she managed to escape toward Snyder Lane, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing heavy dark clothing with a silver chain hanging from his pants. He also had a tattoo on his left hand, police said.

The assault is still being investigated and anyone with information can contact detectives at 707-588-3533.

