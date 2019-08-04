Rohnert Park police make arrest in DUI, hit-and-run

Rohnert Park law enforcement arrested a woman who they said registered a blood alcohol content nearly three times the legal limit after she allegedly left the scene of a Friday night crash that seriously injured another driver.

Dispatchers received calls about a car crash on Rohnert Park Expressway, west of Labath Avenue, at about 6:20 p.m. First responders found a Honda Civic that had been struck on the passenger side, leaving the 22-year-old driver unconscious. He was hospitalized with serious injuries and was in stable condition, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety said Saturday morning in a news release.

Officers said they found Casandra Harden, 26, of Rohnert Park, who is suspected of leaving the scene of the crash, in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. She was waiting with a witness who officers said followed the driver and wanted to ensure she didn’t flee the area. A sobriety test indicated Harden’s blood alcohol content was 0.23%, well above California’s legal limit of 0.08%, according to the news release.

Police said they believed Harden’s Lincoln Town Car struck the Honda while she was making a left turn into the parking lot. The collision temporarily blocked traffic on Rohnert Park Expressway in both directions.

Harden was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence causing serious bodily injury and hit and run causing serious bodily injury. She was being held in the Sonoma County Jail on $100,000 bond.

You can reach Staff Writer Will Schmitt at 707-521-5207 or will.schmitt@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @wsreports.