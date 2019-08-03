Man found dead in Russian River was from Healdsburg

Sonoma County authorities have identified a man who was found dead in the Russian River late last month.

Victor Serrano-Loaeza of Healdsburg was the 24-year-old man whose body was found in nine feet of water last week near Monte Rio Beach, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s officials previously ruled out foul play in Serrano-Loaeza’s death, though they have not released an official cause of death.

He was found Wednesday after a worried relative reported him missing Tuesday afternoon.

Serrano-Loaeza appears to be the second Russian River drowning victim of the summer, when many flock to swim, float or tube down the major Sonoma County waterway.

A Petaluma man, 24-year-old Angel Cendon-Hernandez, drowned in June near Geyserville.

