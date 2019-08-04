Firefighters battling vegetation fire northeast of Santa Rosa

TYLER SILVY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 3, 2019, 5:03PM

Firefighters were working Saturday afternoon to contain a fire northeast of Santa Rosa that threatened structures in the Larkfield area, which was scorched two years ago in the deadly Tubbs fire.

Multiple calls came into dispatchers about 4 p.m. Saturday, and multiple agencies with air and ground resources responded to the rural fire along Redwood Hill Road near Safari West.

By 5 p.m., the forward progress was stopped and the fire was holding at five acres, said Will Powers, Cal Fire spokesman.

“It’s under control at this time,” Powers said. “Crews will remain on scene putting in containment lines and doing mop-up into the evening.”

