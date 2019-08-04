1 structure destroyed, another damaged in Forestville fire

A fire that destroyed one structure and damaged another Friday night near Forestville is under investigation.

Crews responded about 10:15 p.m. Friday to the 9000 block of Highway 116, near Green Valley Road south of Forestville, finding an outbuilding that was engulfed.

Forestville Fire Cpt. Matt Eggleston said the fire spread to a “granny unit” on the property, affecting one exterior wall and causing minimal damage to the attic. Nobody was injured in the fire.

Eggleston estimated the damage to be $30,000-$40,000.