Man stabbed during brawl in downtown Santa Rosa

A man was stabbed in the back during a downtown brawl involving more than 15 people outside a Santa Rosa bar early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a large fight in front of La Rosa Tequileria & Grille at around 1 a.m. and found the wounded man lying on a patio outside the restaurant.

The man, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, police said, including a broken nose. He was expected to survive.

The victim was not cooperating with officers, police said. Police are still investigating the fight and have not made any arrests.