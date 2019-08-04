Man stabbed during brawl in downtown Santa Rosa

ALEXANDRIA BORDAS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 4, 2019, 4:31PM
Updated 25 minutes ago

A man was stabbed in the back during a downtown brawl involving more than 15 people outside a Santa Rosa bar early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded to a large fight in front of La Rosa Tequileria & Grille at around 1 a.m. and found the wounded man lying on a patio outside the restaurant.

The man, a 28-year-old Santa Rosa resident, was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries, police said, including a broken nose. He was expected to survive.

The victim was not cooperating with officers, police said. Police are still investigating the fight and have not made any arrests.

