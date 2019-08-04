Officials call El Paso shooting a domestic terrorism case

EL PASO, Texas — The attack on a Walmart and shopping center here, during which a gunman killed 20 people and wounded dozens, is being viewed as a domestic terrorist attack, authorities said Sunday.

Federal authorities are “seriously considering” bringing hate crime charges in the case, John F. Bash, the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Texas, said Sunday. Those charges could carry the death penalty. Local prosecutors also say they plan to seek a death sentence in the case.

“We are treating it as a domestic terrorism case, and we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country,” Bash said. “Which is deliver swift and certain justice.”

The investigation in Texas continued while other authorities rushed to respond to a shooting just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, during which at least nine people were slain. The dual shootings in Texas and Ohio - separated by hundreds of miles and less than a single day - sparked grimly familiar scenes of panic and grief as public places were yet again terrorized by a hail of bullets.

It was a ghastly weekend in America, with more than two dozen people killed in the two shooting rampages over the course of a single tragic day. An additional seven people were wounded early Sunday during a shooting in Chicago.

Authorities in Ohio said an attacker wearing body armor there opened fire early Sunday morning amid a busy scene of bars and restaurants in a historic Dayton district. The shooter took less than a minute to carry out the carnage, officials said, before he was killed by police. Officials identified that gunman as a 24-year-old and said that among the victims was his sister. Another 27 people were injured, they said.

The rampage in El Paso hours earlier apparently began outside the Walmart on Saturday morning. A routine morning gave way to scenes of people screaming, running and dodging bullets in parking lots. One witness said the attacker was just “shooting randomly.”

Law enforcement authorities have delved into the background of 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, whom two officials identified as the suspect in the shooting here.

Crusius, from the Dallas suburb of Allen, surrendered to police, giving officials a relatively unusual chance to directly interrogate a mass shooting suspect. In many cases, attackers are killed or take their own lives; last week, a gunman opened fire on a food festival in Gilroy, California, fatally shooting three people, and then killed himself.

Police said that Crusius has been cooperative, but they declined to go into detail about what he may have said.

“He was forthcoming with information,” Greg Allen, the El Paso police chief, told reporters. “He basically didn’t hold anything back. Particular questions were asked and he responded.”

There is no universally agreed upon definition of a mass shooting. Federal law defines a mass killing as three or more people killed in a single incident, a definition the FBI has cited in studies of active shooters. Other attempts to track the number of shootings, such as the online Gun Violence Archive, include cases in which multiple people were shot but not killed.

Authorities in Texas filed a capital murder charge against Crusius, according to court records, and he was booked into the downtown El Paso jail. No attorney was listed in those records as of Sunday; the public defender’s office did not respond to messages about whether it had been appointed to represent him.