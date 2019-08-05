One injured in Highway 101 crash in Santa Rosa

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2019, 8:11AM

Monday morning’s commute through Santa Rosa snarled as three vehicles crashed, blocking all three southbound Highway 101 lanes and injuring at least one person, according to initial reports.

The 6:30 a.m. crash was near downtown Santa Rosa, just south of the Highway 12 merge. About one hour later, traffic was stacked up onto Highway 12 and farther up Highway 101 as emergency responders dealt with the aftermath.

At least one person was taken to a hospital, authorities said. The extent of injuries wasn’t available.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

