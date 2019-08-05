Police: Santa Rosa vandal rammed vehicle into garage, parked car

A Santa Rosa man suspected of drunken driving and running his vehicle into a garage door and parked car, then getting into a road rage incident was arrested early Monday during a confrontation with officers, according to Santa Rosa police.

James Johnson, 53, told officers to shoot him during the confrontation in southeast Santa Rosa, according to officials. An officer hit him with a Taser barb, incapacitating Johnson who then was arrested.

Officers first were called to a Schlee Way home in Roseland about 9 p.m. Sunday for a driver who’d run into a closed garage door and driven away. Three hours later police learned the same suspect had come back to the home and rammed a car parked in the driveway, seriously denting the vehicle, before driving off.

As officers looked for the driver, callers reported a road rage case not far away — on the east side of Highway 101 on Flower Avenue.

A man involved in the reported road rage was their vandalism suspect, officials said.

Further details weren’t available early Monday about the road rage case or a possible motive for the vandalism. Johnson was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony vandalism, resisting arrest and two counts of misdemeanor DUI. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

