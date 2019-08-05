Three suspected DUI crashes over three days prompt plea from Rohnert Park police

Three suspected drunken drivers crashed in Rohnert Park in as many days, causing injuries to other drivers, according to Rohnert Park police.

And two suspect drivers left their crash scene, elevating the illegal collisions to felony hit‑and‑run cases, police said.

The string of collisions has frustrated Rohnert Park authorities who issued a plea for drivers to avoid drinking and driving or at least plan ahead for a sober driver. They also issued a warning that the city has a traffic officer dedicated to looking for impaired drivers.

Saturday’s 6:10 p.m. crash was on Southwest Boulevard at Almond Avenue. A Novato driver turned into the path of another vehicle and was seen setting a can of alcohol onto a curb after stopping for the crash, police said.

Officers arrested Eddie Rogers, 42, on suspicion of DUI. A woman driving the other car was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Friday evening officers arrested Casandra Harden, 28, of Rohnert Park, suspecting her of three felony charges involving drunken driving and hit and run causing injuries.

That 6:20 p.m. crash was on the Rohnert Park Expressway as westbound Harden turned into a grocery store parking lot. Her car hit an eastbound Honda Civic and the impact spun the Civic into a tree and then back into a lane. The Civic’s 22‑year‑old driver was unconscious in the badly damaged sedan. He remained hospitalized as of Sunday, police said.

Harden hadn’t stopped but drove into the parking lot where she parked, followed by a witness who remained with her until officers arrived, police said. A preliminary blood‑alcohol test showed the woman was 0.23 percent, or nearly three times the legal limit. She was booked into the county jail with bail at $100,000 and remained incarcerated on Monday.

And Thursday, Luis Ordonez Gumercindo, 40, of Petaluma, went to the Sonoma County Jail suspected of DUI and felony hit and run after hitting another vehicle on the Rohnert Park Expressway at the Highway 101 off ramp. Gumercindo ran from the crash and officers found him behind a nearby store, police said.

The 50-year-old driver of the other car was evaluated for injuries.

Gumercindo also remained in county jail Monday, with bail set at $30,000.

