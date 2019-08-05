'Do something!': Ohio governor drowned out by angry chants at Dayton shooting vigil

"Do something!" the person shouted. Seconds later, another voice echoed the demand. Others quickly joined in, "Do something!" they yelled. Their cries grew louder with each iteration until what started as just a smattering of voices had morphed into a deafening chant that reverberated around the historic street near where nine people were killed and 27 injured in the weekend's second mass shooting early Sunday morning.

The impassioned chanting, which interrupted Sunday's vigil in Dayton, went viral on social media and represents yet another manifestation of the public's frustration with elected officials in the wake of back-to-back massacres carried out by people armed with assault-type weapons. On Saturday morning, roughly 13 hours before the shooting in Dayton started, a gunman opened fire at a Walmart and shopping center in El Paso, killing at least 20 people before he surrendered to police.

On Sunday, the hundreds of mourners who gathered were grieving, but they also struggled with another emotion: anger.

The outrage appeared to reach its boiling point when DeWine stepped up to the microphone. DeWine became governor of Ohio last year, but in the past has held multiple elected positions, including more than a decade as a U.S. senator.

The "amazing crowd" was "a real testament to the love and the resiliency of this great and wonderful community," DeWine said Sunday, drawing applause. An American flag hanging behind the stage fluttered gently in the wind.

But when the cheers subsided, the chants began, becoming louder and louder as DeWine attempted to continue his address.

"We are here tonight because we know . . . We know that we cannot . . . We know that we cannot ease the pain of those families who have lost someone," he spoke haltingly over the chanting crowd. "We also know that we want to do something."

DeWine's assurance did little to quell the dissent, and soon the cries became so intense that the governor could barely be heard. Video of the scene showed people raising their fists and waving signs calling for the end of gun violence, while others silently stared straight ahead with grim expressions.

"We are tired of vigils!"

"What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!"

Just days after the synagogue shooting in Poway, California, on April 27, DeWine announced his administration was working on a "red-flag law" they hoped would get through a GOP-controlled legislature, Cleveland.com reported. As of this year, more than a dozen states and the District of Columbia have passed similar laws that allow authorities to seize guns from people deemed to be threats to themselves or others.

However, DeWine told local media on the campaign trail last year that his support for "red flag" legislation hinged on whether there would be due process involved, which is similar to the National Rifle Association's stance on the issue, according to Cleveland.com. Though DeWine did not have the NRA's backing at the beginning of last year's gubernatorial election, the organization ultimately endorsed him, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. In May, DeWine and Ohio Republican Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were talking with Second Amendment advocates about the possible measure, but a bill had not been drafted yet, the Enquirer reported.