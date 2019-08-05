Pedestrian hit by car in west Sonoma County dies of injuries

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2019, 2:25PM
Updated 33 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

A Humboldt County man run over last month by a car along a darkened west Sonoma County road has died of his injuries, according to the CHP.

Loleta resident Kenneth Jordan, 38, died Thursday after being hospitalized since he was critically injured in the July 19 Graton Road incident, CHP Officer David deRutte said Monday.

An investigation determined Jordan, wearing dark clothes, was prone on the roadway about 12:20 a.m. when a westbound driver came along and ran over him. It remained unclear Monday why the man was in the roadway prior to being run over, including whether he’d initially been knocked down by another vehicle, deRutte said.

Driver Maria Ivy of Camp Meeker told officers she was going about 35 mph when she saw a shadow on the road and then felt her left tires hit something. Ivy, driving a 2006 Scion, stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigators initially had sought help in determining the man’s name as he hadn’t carried identification.

Graton Road near Tanuda Road is between the rural communities of Graton and Occidental.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine