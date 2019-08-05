Pedestrian hit by car in west Sonoma County dies of injuries

A Humboldt County man run over last month by a car along a darkened west Sonoma County road has died of his injuries, according to the CHP.

Loleta resident Kenneth Jordan, 38, died Thursday after being hospitalized since he was critically injured in the July 19 Graton Road incident, CHP Officer David deRutte said Monday.

An investigation determined Jordan, wearing dark clothes, was prone on the roadway about 12:20 a.m. when a westbound driver came along and ran over him. It remained unclear Monday why the man was in the roadway prior to being run over, including whether he’d initially been knocked down by another vehicle, deRutte said.

Driver Maria Ivy of Camp Meeker told officers she was going about 35 mph when she saw a shadow on the road and then felt her left tires hit something. Ivy, driving a 2006 Scion, stopped at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Investigators initially had sought help in determining the man’s name as he hadn’t carried identification.

Graton Road near Tanuda Road is between the rural communities of Graton and Occidental.

