Dayton shooting victims: Here are their stories

Nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio, when a gunman opened fire early Sunday at a bar. Here are the stories of the victims.

Megan K. Betts:

Megan K. Betts spent the past couple of months as a tour guide helping visitors explore the wilds of Montana, said her former supervisor at the Missoula Smokejumper Visitor Center.

Betts, 22, whose brother Connor Betts is implicated in the Dayton shooting, scored the summer internship through a program run by the nonprofit Student Conservation Association, according to Daniel Cottrell, the manager at the visitor center, an outpost of the U.S. Forest Service. She was there from the middle of May to July.

Cottrell said Megan Betts was a "very positive person." She earned a reputation for competence and was well liked by her peers, Cottrell said. She also loved exploring new places, he said, especially Montana and its culture.

"We really enjoyed the time that she spent working here for us. She was full of life and really passionate," Cottrell told The Washington Post. "She was a very caring individual."

Cottrell said he never discussed brother Connor with Megan. But she seemed close to her family, Cottrell said.

When Megan Betts left the job in Montana, Cottrell said, her mother drove to pick her up.

"I'm just sad," Cottrell said of the Dayton shooting. "I am just frustrated these things keep happening in this country."

Sam Camarata played the trumpet with Megan Betts in the Bellbrook High School marching band. At school, Camarata recalled, Betts was well liked and always had a group of friends. She served as a mentor in the band for younger students, he said, and in her free time, liked to read and write.

- - -

Monica E. Brickhouse:

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39, grew up in Springfield, Ohio, but moved to Virginia decades ago, said a childhood friend, Farren Wilmer.

Brickhouse's family still lives in Springfield, and Wilmer said she was probably visiting family in recent days. When Wilmer saw her old friend's name listed among the Dayton shooting victims, she messaged her multiple times. Soon after, one of Brickhouse's cousins confirmed to Wilmer that she had died.

As children growing up in the Parkwood Avenue neighborhood in Springfield, she and Brickhouse were "joined at the hip," Wilmer said. In recent years, they talked frequently over Facebook, exchanging notes and pictures of their children. Brickhouse, Wilmer said, was a mother of one and ran her own business.

"She was always funny and smart and beautiful," Wilmer said. "You know how kids always say, 'I'm going to do this' or 'I'm going to do that'? Monica grew up and actually did what she said she was going to do. That's the sort of person she was."

- - -

Nicholas P. Cumer:

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25, was a graduate student in the master's of cancer care program at Saint Francis University in Pennsylvania. He was in Dayton interning as a trainer for the Maple Tree Cancer Alliance, a treatment center, according to a statement from the organization on Facebook.

On the night of the shooting, Cumer had been out celebrating the end of the summer with three fellow interns. They were standing in line at the Ned Peppers bar when the shooter opened fire, injuring two of them and killing Cumer, said Tyler Erwin, 27, who escaped unhurt.