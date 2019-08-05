Mark West Springs Road crash injures two

Ambulances rushed two people to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital early Monday afternoon after their SUV crashed into a tree off Mark West Springs Road, according to authorities.

The Suburban hit the tree head on in the 12:10 p.m. crash near Mark West Lane, north of Riebli Road.

The driver was able to get out on his own, but the collapsed front end pinned the passenger’s feet and firefighters pried open the passenger-side door to get him out, Sonoma County fire Capt. Neil Nicholson said.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa firefighters responded and the men were taken by Bells’ and AMR ambulance crews to the Santa Rosa trauma hospital. One lane remained open during the crash response, Nicholson said. Mark West Springs Road is a heavily used rural route connecting northern Santa Rosa with Napa County.

The CHP is investigating. Check back for updates.

