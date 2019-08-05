Mark West Springs Road crash injures two

RANDI ROSSMANN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 5, 2019, 2:53PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ambulances rushed two people to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital early Monday afternoon after their SUV crashed into a tree off Mark West Springs Road, according to authorities.

The Suburban hit the tree head on in the 12:10 p.m. crash near Mark West Lane, north of Riebli Road.

The driver was able to get out on his own, but the collapsed front end pinned the passenger’s feet and firefighters pried open the passenger-side door to get him out, Sonoma County fire Capt. Neil Nicholson said.

Sonoma County and Santa Rosa firefighters responded and the men were taken by Bells’ and AMR ambulance crews to the Santa Rosa trauma hospital. One lane remained open during the crash response, Nicholson said. Mark West Springs Road is a heavily used rural route connecting northern Santa Rosa with Napa County.

The CHP is investigating. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine