A Sonoma man remained hospitalized Monday after suffering major injuries in a crash across golf course fairways and at least one sand trap.

Mark Lyon, 61, was in good condition at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The CHP still was investigating what caused Lyon to lose control of his 2000 Chevrolet Astro van, Officer Marc Renspurger said Monday.

It happened early Friday afternoon as Lyon pulled out from a driveway at Altamira Middle School on Arnold Drive. The van crossed the thoroughfare and ran off the roadway onto Sonoma Golf Club property. The van continued about 500 feet, traveling through fairways and at least one sand trap before stopping, Renspurger said.

Lyon was taken by ambulance to the Santa Rosa trauma center where he remained as of late Monday afternoon.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com.

