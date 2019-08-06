Calistoga Road crash an apparent hit‑and‑run

The CHP is investigating an apparent hit‑and‑run crash off Calistoga Road Tuesday morning involving a driver seen running from a damaged sedan.

The car, described as an older‑model Lexus, crashed about 7:30 a.m. into a fence and tree near Alpine Road. Callers reported seeing a man in shorts running from the car and at least one person said they’d seen the driver crossing double yellow lines and running stop signs just prior to running off the road, according to an initial CHP report.

First responders arrived to find the vehicle abandoned. Calistoga Road is a major rural commute route connecting east Santa Rosa to Napa County.

