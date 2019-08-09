Sonoma County code enforcement program has cost thousands, yielded 2 tickets

One year ago, Sonoma County officials promised to issue thousands of tickets and bring in hundreds of thousands of dollars in added revenue as part of a new program designed to more quickly resolve nuisance code violations. But so far under a program overseen by the planning and permit department, the county has only spent thousands on a consultant and has written just two tickets.

Tennis Wick, director of Permit Sonoma, which pitched and launched the program in December, said code enforcement officers are dealing with different types of violations that don’t necessarily lend themselves to simple tickets. When asked if he expected to see the number of tickets increase in the coming year, Wick did not suggest any major pivot loomed in enforcement.

“With only two (tickets issued), going down is hard to imagine,” he said, laughing.

The tickets, called administrative citations, represent one of many tools code enforcement staffers have at their disposal when it comes to dealing with residents who let their lawn get too long, store junk cars or operate illicit vacation rentals, among other offenses.

Wick’s department has helped manage the mammoth rebuilding effort in the wake of deadly fires that destroyed more than 5,300 Sonoma County homes in October 2017. It also manages code enforcement, which works to ensure residents are following the rules on their properties.

Before the new program, code enforcement personnel had two options: criminal enforcement, including fines or imprisonment; and administrative abatement, involving hearings and a significant amount of staff time.

Permit Sonoma staff first made the case for administrative citations in 2015, and officials laid out the case again in August 2018. The program, according to documents prepared for the Board of Supervisors, would save staff time and more efficiently address serial or nuisance ordinance violations.

The need was significant, according to the documents at the time.

Just 24% of the county’s 352 ordinance violations in 2017 were solved using the old methods. The rest were classified as low-level violations that would have been ripe for administrative citations.

The eventual program was designed for Permit Sonoma, county Fire and Emergency Services and Regional Parks. Officials estimated it would yield 1,500-2,000 tickets and bring in $150,000 to $170,000 in new annual revenue to the county.

Instead, since supervisors signed off nine months ago, there have been two tickets written, both for occupied travel trailers without a use permit. And the county has spent nearly $4,000, not including staff time, starting and continuing the little-used program.

No citations have been issued by emergency services officials, or by Regional Parks, which is now in the process of developing administrative citation guidelines, parks spokeswoman Meda Freeman said in an email.

In an email explaining the discrepancy, Code Enforcement Manager Tyra Harrington said the majority of code enforcement duties in 2019 have dealt with more significant building or zoning violations.

Wick, the Permit Sonoma director, echoed that explanation, pointing to an uptick in cannabis and hoarding cases his code enforcement team must deal with — issues that don’t lend themselves to simple administrative citations.

Wick brushed aside a suggestion that his department wasn’t meeting its obligations, saying the citation workload proposed a year ago was merely a projection.

“The more important question is, ‘Do we have the tools we need to do our job?’ ” Wick said. “And we do.”

The county in December 2018 signed a three-year contract with Santa Ana-based Phoenix Group Information Systems to process the code citations county staff would issue. It was the final step after which tickets would be issued in earnest, according to county documents.

“Once a contract with an outside vendor is in place, the citation program would almost immediately become an effective violation abatement tool,” according to the documents.

The contract resulted in an immediate, one-time setup fee for the county of $1,500, as well as ongoing monthly charges totaling $300. Phoenix has also billed the county at least $3.50 for the two citations issued, according to the fee schedule in the contract.

