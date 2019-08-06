Napa Valley pedestrian hit by two cars dies

A 25‑year‑old pedestrian walked into Napa Valley traffic Monday night and died after being hit by two vehicles, according to the CHP.

The Raleigh, North Carolina man was walking on Highway 29, south of St. Helena, about 9 p.m. when for unknown reasons he walked into the southbound lane, the CHP said. An approaching Toyota sedan, driven by an 18‑year‑old Winters woman, and a Honda driven by a 38‑year‑old Napa woman, both struck him.

The man died at the scene. The CHP was investigating, including whether alcohol or drugs were factors.

The fatal crash closed the main Napa County highway in both directions for 90 minutes from Rutherford Road to Zinfandel Lane.

Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Randi Rossmann at 707‑521-5412 or randi.rossmann@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter@rossmannreport.