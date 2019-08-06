Coroner: Gilroy Garlic Festival victims died of chest, back gunshot wounds

ASSOCIATED PRESS
August 6, 2019, 9:25AM

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County coroner's office says two of the victims of the Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting died of gunshot wounds to their chests and a third died of a back wound.

The office of the medical examiner-coroner says Monday the deaths of Trevor Irby, Keyla Salazar and Stephen Romero are classified as homicides.

The office says 25-year-old Irby and 13-year-old Salazar suffered perforating gunshot wounds to their chests, meaning the bullets completely passed through their bodies. Six-year-old Romero suffered a perforating gunshot wound to his back.

The coroner's office said last week that 19-year-old gunman Santino William Legan died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, correcting previous police accounts that said he was fatally shot by three officers.

Thirteen other victims were injured in the Northern California shooting last month.

