Gay son of Modesto 'Straight Pride' organizer speaks out against planned event

The gay son of one of the organizers of a straight pride rally planned for Graceada Park says he will ask Modesto officials at Wednesday’s City Council meeting not to let them use the park.

“We don’t want hate in Modesto,” said Matthew Mason, 28, who is the adopted and estranged son of Modesto resident Mylinda Mason, one of the organizers of the event. “I am making sure Modesto is not a place for hate speech.”

Mason said he also is working with others on organizing a candlelight vigil before the council meeting to protest the straight pride event, planned for Aug. 24 in Mancini Bowl, the park’s amphitheater.

Straight pride organizers have filed an application with the city to reserve Mancini Bowl for their event. City spokesman Thomas Reeves said Friday the city still was waiting for organizers to confirm whether a parade will be part of the event. Reeves said the city asked for confirmation a week ago. He also said city staff, and not the council, grants park reservations after reviewing them.

Mason still will address the City Council. He said he supports the right to free speech and peaceful assembly but believes the city should not allow this event because it has the potential for violence. One of the organizers has said the local chapter of the Proud Boys accepted his invitation to attend.

The New York Times has reported that Proud Boy members attended the 2017 far-right rally in Charlottesville, Va., in which one of the rally participants drove his car into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing one of them. But a member of the Proud Boys Central Valley Modesto chapter said Friday that Proud Boys were not at Charlottesville.

And the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the Proud Boys as a hate group, which the group says is not true. Proud Boys describe themselves as “Western Chauvinists.”

The Proud Boys sent an email to The Bee stating it will not attend and has no involvement with the event. Still, Matthew Mason said even inviting the Proud Boys shows the spirit of the event and its potential for violence. “They have the right to express their speech but not to incite violence,” he said.

The straight pride organizers have said they are planning a peaceful event.

The “intolerance does not come from our side,” Mylinda Mason said. “We are more than happy to see they are going to have a candlelight vigil. We are not happy they are going to try to shut down our side and deny us peaceable assembly. It’s obvious we have two opposing views. It’s the other side that wants the opposing view shut down. It’s not our side.”

She is working with Bay Area chiropractor and longtime friend Don Grundmann on the event.

Grundmann, 67, founded the National Straight Pride Coalition and its California chapter about four months ago, the latest in a series of groups he has formed over the years, including Citizens Against Perversion. But his protests have drawn few followers. He’s also been a perennial and unsuccessful candidate for elected office for nearly 30 years, from school board to the presidency.

According to its website, the coalition is protecting traditional gender roles, Christianity, heterosexuality, Western Civilization, and the contributions of whites to Western Civilization from the malevolence of the homosexual movement.

Grundmann said in a July 27 interview that he hopes the coalition grows nationwide and influences the 2020 election. “We’re going to change the cultural tide and make it, such things as gender fluidity and transgender, we’re going to associate them with what they are: sick and evil ideas, and also infanticide and abortion. We going to go the whole gamut. It’s OK to be a man. It’s OK to be a woman.”