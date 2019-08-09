Oakmont Village residents overwhelmingly approve buying golf club on their community property

When is a standing ovation more than a standing ovation? When the audience is made up of senior citizens, some of whom needed canes to rise to their feet.

Such was the scene in the Berger Center auditorium at Oakmont Village in Santa Rosa on Thursday afternoon, when residents in favor of acquiring the Oakmont Golf Club got very good news. In a landslide, homeowners voted to remove the last major obstacle before the Oakmont Village Association can buy that troubled golf club.

In February, Oakmont Golf Club, which wends its way over 250 acres of this 55-and-over community, announced that it was putting itself up for sale, with an asking price of $4.8 million. Four bidders emerged. In a move that surprised no one, the golf club said last month it had accepted the bid of the Oakmont Village Association. But the sale hinged on whether Oakmont residents would be willing to boost their own monthly dues $23, up to $98 a month.

With several hundred residents hanging on his words, association president Steve Spanier announced the tally:

“Number of ‘no’ votes, 707,” he said. “Number of ‘yes’ votes, 1,968.”

The “68” was drowned out by raucous cheers that went on for nearly a minute.

“I was dumbfounded,” said Kerry Oswald, who opposed the golf club purchase, arguing that increasing dues could price vulnerable seniors out of the Oakmont community, and that this “huge investment” could fail, and “drag us down economically.”

In truth, the announcement proved a tad anticlimactic. In the hours leading up to it, volunteers sat at card tables at the north end of the auditorium. From a distance, they appeared to be playing canasta, or pinochle. In fact, they were tallying ballots. Votes “for” heavily outnumbered those “against.”

So lopsided was the margin that it decreases the likelihood of legal action from the losing side. Members of the Oakmont Alliance, a group opposed to the golf club acquisition, had collected money for a legal challenge. Losing in such a landslide, one association board member who asked to remain anonymous rather than be perceived as gloating, said it makes it much harder for the Alliance to argue that the will of the community has been hijacked.

“The overwhelming majority of Oakmont residents do not play golf, plan to play golf, live on the golf course or have any view of it,” said Ellen Leznik, a former association board president and staunch opponent of the golf club deal. “We’re being asked to subsidize the hobby of affluent people.”

But the day was carried by those who agreed with Jean-Pierre Swennen, who said, “I don’t use the swimming pool, I don’t play bocce. But one of the premises of this community is that we all share the costs.”

After the tally was announced and the applause died down, the association board went into “executive session,” to plan its next steps. Over the next week, Spanier said, the association hopes to deliver a draft of the purchase and sale agreement to the Oakmont Golf Club, and a signed letter of intent to its operating partner.

That company, Advance Golf Partners, has agreed to a 30-year lease to manage the property — a pair of 18-hole golf courses, the Quail Inn and other buildings — which has lost money in four of the last six years.

During a presentation to Oakmont residents in early July, Advance representatives promised to spend $1 million on the golf club in the first year, much of it on upgrades to the restaurants.

Even without possible delays due to litigation, ground won’t be broken until after the deal closes on the property, which Spanier doesn’t expect to happen until October, he said.

Those are minor impediments. The last major hurdle had just been cleared, which explained the jocular mood at the meeting. It had just been adjourned when some wiseacre shouted from the back of the room, “Can you guarantee the Russians did not interfere in this election?”

Said Oakmont association president Spanier, with a thin smile, “We’re looking into that.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88